Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

We are contrasting Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 194.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.