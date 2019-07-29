Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

This is a contrast between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.33 N/A -1.19 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.18 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cerecor Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc. has a 150.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.5. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.89% and its consensus price target is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.