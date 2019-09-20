Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.97 N/A -1.25 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.84 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Cerecor Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerecor Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 227.10%. Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.89% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.