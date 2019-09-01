Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 224.07% for Cerecor Inc. with average target price of $10.5. Orchard Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 75.68% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.