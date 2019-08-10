Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -1.25 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cerecor Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 227.10% for Cerecor Inc. with average price target of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.