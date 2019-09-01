Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cerecor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 224.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 5.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.