Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 194.12%. Competitively the consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, which is potential 55.62% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 94.8%. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.