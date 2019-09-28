Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

This is a contrast between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerecor Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 371,822,846.02% -218.9% -65.9% Mesoblast Limited 1,393,827,160.49% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 221.10% and an $10.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.