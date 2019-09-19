Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.37% and an $10.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 102.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.