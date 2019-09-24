Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.65 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 194.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.