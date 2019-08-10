Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -1.25 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cerecor Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Cerecor Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Editas Medicine Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 227.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.