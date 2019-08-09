Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.82 N/A -1.25 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.30 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 225.08%. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $66.33, with potential upside of 23.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.