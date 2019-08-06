Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.22 N/A -1.25 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cerecor Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. In other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 223.08% and an $10.5 average target price. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 560.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 69.9%. 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.