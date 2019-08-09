Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Reaches $3.26 After 8.00% Down Move; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA) Has 1.7 Sentiment

The stock of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 76,982 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has declined 8.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor Expects FY18 Annual Net Rev to Exceed $15M; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN TO $18 MLNThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $151.93 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CERC worth $12.15M less.

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 46 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 27 sold and trimmed holdings in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.04 million shares, up from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerecor had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $151.93 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 36,447 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $363.45 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 59.26% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 493,039 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.41% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 418,385 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,971 activity.