Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.31 N/A -1.19 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 94.44% at a $10.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 16.2% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.