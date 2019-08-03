Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Contrasting side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.02 N/A -1.25 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.19 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 190.86%. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a -8.59% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 88.7%. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.