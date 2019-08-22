Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.19 N/A -1.25 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cerecor Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 166.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.