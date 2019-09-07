Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Contrasting side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -1.25 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerecor Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Soligenix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Soligenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 258.36% at a $10.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.