Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparing side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 10.33 N/A -1.19 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 16.07 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerecor Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 125.81%. Competitively the average target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, which is potential 8.63% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.