Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Contrasting side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.37 N/A -1.25 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.36 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerecor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 223.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.