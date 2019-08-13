Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.33 N/A -1.25 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 532.54 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 225.08% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus price target of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.