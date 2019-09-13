Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.72 N/A -1.25 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerecor Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 180.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 65.14%. 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.