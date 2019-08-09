Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cerecor Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.90% -65.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cerecor Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cerecor Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$10.5 is the average target price of Cerecor Inc., with a potential upside of 226.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Cerecor Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerecor Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cerecor Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cerecor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.