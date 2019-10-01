Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,415,829.89% -218.9% -65.9% Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,727,002,231.59% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc. has a 221.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.