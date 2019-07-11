Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Contrasting side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.49 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 94.44% at a $10.5 consensus price target. Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 35.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.