Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 211.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.