Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 211.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.