Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -1.25 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 18.17 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Amarin Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 227.10%. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 142.04% and its average target price is $35.75. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.