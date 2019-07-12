Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.04 N/A -1.19 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Altimmune Inc. has beta of 3.26 which is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerecor Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 111.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 6.8% respectively. About 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.