Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.17 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 211.57% at a $10.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12, which is potential 125.56% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.