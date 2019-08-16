Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparison side by side

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.14 N/A -1.25 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 85.89 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 192.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 46.2% respectively. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.