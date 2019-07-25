Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.93 N/A -1.19 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 134.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.