Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Both Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.57 N/A 0.27 11.39 Zebra Technologies Corporation 202 2.45 N/A 7.83 26.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Zebra Technologies Corporation. Zebra Technologies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Zebra Technologies Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zebra Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Ceragon Networks Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Zebra Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Zebra Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225 consensus price target and a 13.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares and 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -19.58% weaker performance while Zebra Technologies Corporation has 32.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Ceragon Networks Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.