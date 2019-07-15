Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.62 N/A 0.27 11.20 Radware Ltd. 25 4.78 N/A 0.37 64.68

Demonstrates Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Radware Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is $5, with potential upside of 94.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares and 70.7% of Radware Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Radware Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.