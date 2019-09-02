Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.59 N/A 0.27 11.39 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 201 6.90 N/A 7.27 28.55

In table 1 we can see Ceragon Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than L3Harris Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. Its rival L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $235.4, while its potential upside is 11.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ceragon Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 52.7% respectively. 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.