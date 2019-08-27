Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

As Communication Equipment companies, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cool Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 5.1%. About 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. was more bearish than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.