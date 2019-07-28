Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.71 N/A 0.27 11.20 Acacia Communications Inc. 52 7.17 N/A 0.47 112.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc. Acacia Communications Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Acacia Communications Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has an average price target of $5, and a 70.07% upside potential. Acacia Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.17 average price target and a -16.79% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Ceragon Networks Ltd. appears more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.7% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.