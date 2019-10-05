Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Holding; United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 387,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.87M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 173,920 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 13,341 shares to 72,399 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 51,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,564 shares, and cut its stake in National Westn Life Group In.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 16,598 shares to 68,663 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 5,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schnieders Management Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Heartland Consultants owns 29,437 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. The California-based Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Lc reported 32,293 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.13% or 100,622 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 161,431 shares stake. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York accumulated 4,405 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 52,137 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.66% or 27,306 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.93 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 9,153 shares.

