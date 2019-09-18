Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Reaches $2.84 After 7.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Are Bullish TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TerraForm Power has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is -5.63% below currents $17.22 stock price. TerraForm Power had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Thursday, August 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $1700 target. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

The stock of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 742,606 shares traded or 45.17% up from the average. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $227.60 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

Analysts await Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CRNT’s profit will be $3.21M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Ceragon Networks Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 394,348 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.