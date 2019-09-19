Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Reaches $2.82 After 4.00% Down Move; Riverhead Capital Management Increased By $540,600 Its Oneok (OKE) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 20.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 7,950 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 46,768 shares with $3.22 million value, up from 38,818 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $30.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

The stock of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 299,841 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United KingdomThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $226.00M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $2.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRNT worth $9.04M less.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 35,690 shares to 227,047 valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 33,888 shares. Liberty Siriusxm Group was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 45,011 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.04% or 636,335 shares. 71,852 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 200 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 37,345 shares. The New York-based Heronetta Mgmt LP has invested 4.69% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 0% or 98 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 12,741 shares. Bb&T holds 0.08% or 67,751 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP holds 22,605 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.04% or 998,368 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Family Mngmt has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clark Cap Grp owns 584,617 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -3.77% below currents $74.82 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. Jefferies downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.00 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.