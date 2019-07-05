Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Reaches $2.54 After 3.00% Down Move; One Gas (OGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

One Gas Inc (OGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 128 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 89 decreased and sold their holdings in One Gas Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 38.04 million shares, down from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding One Gas Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 68 Increased: 92 New Position: 36.

The stock of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 753,865 shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $207.33 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRNT worth $6.22 million less.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 31,299 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.62 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. for 254,675 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 412,100 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc. has 0.96% invested in the company for 525,322 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 586,926 shares.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $207.33 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.