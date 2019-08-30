Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Reaches $2.21 52 Week Low; Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Position

The stock of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.06 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.21 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $177.11 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $2.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.40M less. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 146,447 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 20.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 53,980 shares with $2.51M value, down from 67,980 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.02 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 9.28% above currents $47.74 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14 million for 11.70 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stake by 4,235 shares to 10,750 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 3,630 shares and now owns 16,245 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Gru owns 12,927 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.3% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dana Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 45,518 shares. Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 97 are owned by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 38,100 shares. Clark Capital Management accumulated 10,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.06M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.06M shares. 431,012 were reported by Chesley Taft And Associate Lc. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 32,819 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 50,041 shares. 1,425 were reported by M&R Capital Inc. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated accumulated 7.30 million shares.

