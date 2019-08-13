Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Holder Menta Capital Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Markston International Holds Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 269,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 47,465 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170,000, down from 317,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 964,973 shares traded or 81.90% up from the average. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 166.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 141,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 227,294 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24M, up from 85,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares to 25,868 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

