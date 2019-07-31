Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Leuthold Group Has Decreased By $328,345 Its Wal (WMT) Stake

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,385 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 102,621 shares with $10.01 million value, down from 106,006 last quarter. Wal now has $318.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 1.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. CRNT’s profit would be $2.40 million giving it 26.20 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.23% or $0.1843 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1443. About 426,077 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $251.99 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

More notable recent Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: BL,IZEA,CRNT – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: GOOG,GOOGL,BL,IZEA,CRNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) stake by 79,792 shares to 165,476 valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 4,589 shares and now owns 12,973 shares. Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 398,189 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs invested in 0.54% or 17,628 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.17% or 6,249 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Comml Bank invested in 12,141 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 70,650 shares. Rbf Cap Lc owns 50,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Country Club Na accumulated 198,187 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 8,145 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hartford Financial invested in 6,775 shares. Sumitomo Life Com invested in 45,501 shares. Bluefin Trading owns 4,827 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,964 shares. Communication Of Virginia Va holds 14,568 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. Daiwa Securities maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.