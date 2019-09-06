Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparing side by side

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.60 N/A 0.27 11.39 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

Demonstrates Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.5 consensus target price and a 5.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 94.7%. Insiders owned 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.