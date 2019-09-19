Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Contrasting side by side

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.74 N/A 0.27 11.39 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61

In table 1 we can see Ceragon Networks Ltd. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceragon Networks Ltd. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 1.8 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.7%. Comparatively, 23.9% are TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -19.58% weaker performance while TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 22.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.