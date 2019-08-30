Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Comparing side by side

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.57 N/A 0.27 11.39 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.75 N/A 0.34 24.50

In table 1 we can see Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 25.7%. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. was more bearish than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.