Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Comparing side by side

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39 Calix Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Calix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Calix Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Ceragon Networks Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares and 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Calix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Calix Inc.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats Calix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.