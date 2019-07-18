Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.68 N/A 0.27 11.20 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.13 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ceragon Networks Ltd. and BK Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, BK Technologies Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and BK Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 79.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares and 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Competitively, 13.83% are BK Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9% BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats BK Technologies Corporation.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.