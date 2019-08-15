Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.57 N/A 0.27 11.39 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.39 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceragon Networks Ltd. and A10 Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ceragon Networks Ltd. and A10 Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. A10 Networks Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and A10 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s upside potential is 122.22% at a $5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and A10 Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 68.7%. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.7%. Competitively, 0.9% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -19.58% weaker performance while A10 Networks Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors A10 Networks Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.